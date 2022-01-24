Tuesday, January 25, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Google Streetview
Crime News Preston Hollow 

Three Preston Royal Businesses Hit in Smash-and-Grabs

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

Three Preston Hollow businesses were hit early Saturday morning by burglars, Dallas police said.

All three businesses were in the Preston Royal Shopping Center, and were hit between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

“In all three burglaries, entry was gained by smashing the front glass doors and cash was taken out of the cash registers by unknown suspects,” the spokesperson said.

It also appears that the thieves intended to get in and out quickly — no other similar incidents were reported that morning.

Ken’s Man’s Shop confirmed on Facebook that they had been one of the businesses burglarized, but that they were thankful for their longtime customers and the neighborhood.

“Yes, we lost the money in our cash drawer, and some merchandise, but the team is intact and fine,” the shop said. “In fact, we had an amazing retail and sale day thanks to our amazing clientele, our neighborhood of Preston/Royal, and our community.”

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *