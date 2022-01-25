New Spa Debuts At The Highland Dallas Hotel Near SMU

A new spa at the Highland Dallas hotel boasts a menu of more than 100 facial, massage, waxing services, mani/pedis, and other treatment options.

The Spa at The Highland is at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and North Central Expressway across from SMU.

The service menu offers a blend of traditional spa favorites and unique treatments, including massages incorporating lava shells, Himalayan salt, and more.

Spa director Simona Stefani brings more than 15 years of experience in managing and operating upscale spas within high-end hotels and resorts.

“In developing the spa menu, I was mindful to offer a spa treatment for each type of guest and skin and concern, based around the very best organic and medical grade product lines including, Eminence Organics, Environ, Skin Ceuticals, Jan Marini, Obagi, CBD by Vital Body,” said Stefani. “Our spa experience is uniquely tailored, starting with an aromatherapy journey and a warm neck and shoulder wrap and ending with a soothing organic herbal tea.”

The menu of more than 25 facial options alone ranges from services from hydrating treatments to facials targeting sensitivity, pigmentation, aging, problematic skin, and more.

The updated amenities include a men’s and women’s locker room outfitted with showers, lockers, and toiletries, a co-ed Serenity Room with complimentary tea, champagne and truffles, as well as two fitness rooms with classes coming up in the next few months.

During February, the spa will offer a Valentine’s Day promotion that includes a red rose massage or facial paired with a complimentary hotel room (which is presented as a gift certificate redeemable as a future one-night stay at the Highland Dallas) for $250 per person.

The Highland Dallas, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, is a mid-century-inspired hotel that’s also home to the restaurant Knife by chef John Tesar.

For more information and for the full menu of services, visit the spa’s website.