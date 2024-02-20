Arboretum to Host Eclipse Training, Hype Event

The Dallas Arboretum is bringing in astronomer, teacher, and author Dr. Jeffrey Bennett on Feb. 24 to engage students, teachers, and families ahead of the upcoming solar eclipse.

Bennett is the creator of the Totality app and author of seven award-winning science books for children including Totality! An Eclipse Guide in Rhyme and Science.

At 8:30 a.m., Bennett will lead a professional learning workshop for teachers and Dallas Arboretum education staff. Participants will discover how to use his work in the classroom, explore the science behind eclipses through hands-on activities, and learn how to safely view the April 8 eclipse with students.

Following the training, Bennett will host an Eclipse Hype Event at 11 a.m., where he will read from his book, Totality. He will also discuss the upcoming eclipse with guests in the exploration center.

All programming will be held at the Arboretum’s Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.