DEC Network Hosts Women X Tech Thursday

The DEC Network will host its inaugural Women X Tech event as part of its continued strategy of uplifting women entrepreneurs, particularly those in the tech arena.

The virtual event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and is designed to help women founders from all tech industries connect, learn, and grow their businesses.

With a series of 30-minute Lightning Talk rounds interspersed with keynote and masterclass speakers, attendees will gain insight on securing funding in the tech industry as well as strategies for success.

Speakers include:

Star Carter , co-founder and chief operating officer, Kanarys. Carter was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Top 100 Female Founders in 2021, one of AfroTech’s 31 Influential Black Women Who Accomplished Famous Firsts to Make History, also in 2021, and part of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020. Carter will be the keynote speaker.

Rachel West , entrepreneur in residence, RevTech Ventures. West is the youngest female fund manager in Texas history.

Erica Mollet , CEO, Kandake Tech. Mollet, a serial entrepreneur, was a recent participant in The DEC Network's Fast Start Mentoring Program.

Lisa Coca, partner, Toyota Ventures. Coca leads the firm's Climate Fund, where she invests in the best entrepreneurs developing technologies and solutions focused on fighting climate change.

The day will include opportunities for virtual networking with peers and speakers. Women X Tech sponsors include Deloitte, Tyler Technologies, HEXA, and Toyota.

Women tech founders from companies of all sizes are encouraged to register.

“Less than 5% of startup funding is invested in underrepresented groups, and fewer than 3% of those funded are women-owned startups,” said Demetra Brown, senior director of The DEC Network. “Programs like this Women X Tech conference that are focused on helping women entrepreneurs and other underrepresented groups thrive are critical to the long-term impact of the DFW entrepreneurial ecosystem on North Texas’ overall business community.”

For more information about The DEC Network or its inaugural Women X Tech Conference, visit thedec.co or contact The DEC Network at (469) 480-4466.