Reward Raised for Information About Chris Murzin Shooting
Nearly a year after his death, the reward for information about the fatal shooting of a University Park man increased again from $50,000 to $57,500.
Chris Murzin, 53, was driving on I-20 before the S. Polk Street exit ramp when he was shot around 1 p.m. Feb. 11, 2021, police say.
Authorities say a witness called 911 after the shooting and that a small silver SUV may have been involved in the shooting. Police released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle in June of last year.
Murzin and his family also advocated for better accessibility for those with disabilities, leading to University Park’s first barrier-free playground in Coffee Park. For their efforts, the Murzin family and the city of University Park were awarded the child impact award at the annual A Child Can Do All Things Luncheon that year.
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who represented the district now served by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, also recognized Murzin for his being selected as University Park’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.To leave a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Police ask anyone with information about the incident contact Homicide Detective McDaniel at 469-261-6790 or [email protected] and reference case number 0253795-2021.