Thursday, February 3, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Chris Murzin was shot Feb. 11, 2021 while driving on 1-20 before the S. Polk Street exit ramp. A possible suspect vehicle is pictured on the right. PHOTO: Courtesy DPD
News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Reward Raised for Information About Chris Murzin Shooting

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Nearly a year after his death, the reward for information about the fatal shooting of a University Park man increased again from $50,000 to $57,500. 

Chris Murzin, 53, was driving on I-20 before the S. Polk Street exit ramp when he was shot around 1 p.m. Feb. 11, 2021, police say.

Authorities say a witness called 911 after the shooting and that a small silver SUV may have been involved in the shooting. Police released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle in June of last year.

Murzin and his family also advocated for better accessibility for those with disabilities, leading to University Park’s first barrier-free playground in Coffee Park. For their efforts, the Murzin family and the city of University Park were awarded the child impact award at the annual A Child Can Do All Things Luncheon that year. 

​​U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who represented the district now served by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, also recognized Murzin for his being selected as University Park’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.To leave a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Police ask anyone with information about the incident contact Homicide Detective McDaniel at 469-261-6790 or [email protected] and reference case number 0253795-2021.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *