Show Your Love with These 17 Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, but there is no need to panic as People Newspapers has rounded up 16 gift ideas that will help you show your love to your special someone.

From five-course tasting dinners at the Rosewood Mansion to Miron Crosby’s cowboy boots, this list will surely inspire you on ways to show your love this Valentine’s Day.

Accessories

Leatherology

Tracee Nichols Fine Jewelry

Leatherology’s beautiful yet functional gifts are designed with personalization in mind.

2. Tracee Nichols Fine Jewelry offers necklaces that make a statement with meaning. Their redesigned Love Token necklace symbolizes promise and remembrance, and their Rosette necklace symbolizes rebirth and renewal.

Art and Stationary

Bell’INVITO

Northaven Trail

3. Bell’INVITO can jumpstart your Valentine’s Day with their “Pucker” collection, which includes stationary, wall art, and memo pads.

4. Northaven Trail is offering personalized Valentine’s Trail Clings for a perfect, one-of-a-kind gift that also supports the trail. The Valentine’s Trail Clings are 15″ circles, which adhere directly to the trail’s surface. You can add your name, your kids’ names, surprise your neighbors, or promote your business with the Trail Clings. Orders must be in by February 8, and the Trail Clings will be installed on February 12 and 13.

Clothing

Gucci

Miron Crosby

SculptHouse

5. Gucci’s 2022 Valentine’s Collection is perfect for the fashionista who loves a pop of color.

6. Miron Crosby’s ranch-to-runway cowboy boots are a staple for many, and they embrace every occasion, including Valentine’s Day.

7. Offering feminine and masculine sets to sweet and cool gifts, SculptHouse has you covered. Shower your loved ones with new arrivals from Beach Riot, Bala, Rhone, and more.

8. Southern Tide’s clothing combines performance elements with comfort for your significant other.

Cosmetics

Dr. Barbara Sturm

9. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s world-renowned skin and hair care products are formulated with nurturing, science-backed ingredients without using toxic, harmful ingredients.

10. AYA Medical Spa, located in Snider Plaza, is offering a Galentine’s Day celebration with all the best deals and services, including 20% off all Skincare products; $10/unit of Botox and Jeuveau; $100 off your lip filler of choice; $550 Sciton Moxi; and $350 Sciton BBL Hero Photofacial.

Experiences

Reunion Tower

11. The Hilton Anatole’s Romance Package is available for your Valentine’s retreat. The package includes one night in a king guest room, a bottle of sparkling wine, a decadent dessert for two, and late check-out at 2 p.m. They also offer two Valentine’s spa packages, the Sweet & Single and the You + Me package. Both packages include a choice of Swedish or deep tissue massage, aromatherapy, heated towels with essential oils, and champagne and chocolates.

12. Reunion Tower will have renowned magician Grant Price perform jaw-dropping tricks on Valentine’s Day from 6-9 p.m. Exclusive date night “Love is in the Air” packages are also available on Feb. 13 and 14 for special date nights, anniversaries, proposals, and more. Reunion Tower will also offer live entertainment and photo opportunities on the GeO-Deck from Feb. 11-14. Nightly entrainment includes a saxophonist at 6 p.m. to set a romantic mood.

13. Enjoy a romantic stay at The Rosewood Mansion, which combines residential luxury with a tangible sense of place. Pair exclusive room and suite rates with a delicious breakfast for two and overnight parking with Rosewood Escapes. Customizable experiences, a hallmark of The Mansion, ring true as their Guest Relations team can organize an array of special amenities prior to arrival, such as private in-suite dining, monogrammed pajamas, aromatherapy bubble baths, and special rose-petal turndowns.

Food and Drink

Casa Dragones Anejo and Mariebelle chocolate pairing

Rose Gold

Perini Ranch

14. The exclusive Casa Dragones Anejo and Mariebelle chocolate pairing is perfect for tequila lovers.

15. Perini Ranch provides a delicious Mesquite Smoked Tenderloin that is ready to be served for your date night. They are also offering a cookbook, so you can enjoy their delicious West Texas recipes year-round.

16. Rose Gold rosé is perfect for celebrating with your significant other or Galentine.

17. The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is offering a special five-course Valentine’s tasting dinner menu on Friday, February 11, Saturday, February 12, and Monday, February 14. Culinary highlights include Black Périgord Risotto, Maine Lobster and A Bar N Ranch Wagyu Striploin. The Valentine’s tasting menu is $170 per person and an additional $75 with wine pairings.