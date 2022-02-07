Jan Cameron Babson Anderson, 74, of Longmeadow, MA, beloved wife of John D. DeWeese, passed away at home with John by her side on December 21, 2021. Born January 10, 1947, in Columbus, OH, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Jane (Hebditch) Babson. She is survived by her husband John, her four sons, David Anderson of Manchester, Tyler Anderson and his partner, Jamie Welsh of Hayden, CO, John Anderson of Cambridge, MA, William Anderson of Suffield, CT, a daughter-in-law, Katharine Ann Buck of South Windsor, CT, a brother, John R. Babson, Jr and his wife Rin of Pittsburgh, PA, and two grandchildren, William and Allison Anderson. She will be missed by John’s family: his sons, John W. and Thomas DeWeese, Thomas’ wife, Sue DeWeese, and their two children, Morgan and Matthew.

Jan was raised in Greenwich, CT, and graduated from Greenwich Academy. She went on to obtain her Bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Skidmore College. She remained an avid student, receiving master’s degrees in business and mathematics as she moved about the country and opportunities arose.

She married David Anderson on October 8, 1977, and that union produced her four sons. She ultimately separated and divorced but remained a supportive friend to David. Her life was marked more than usually with ups and downs, but she remained productive and creative throughout them. She was a devoted mother to her four sons, striving to provide both love and spiritual and material support in good and difficult times.

She was a master of journaling and produced many beautiful albums documenting all phases of her and her family’s life as well as the lives of friends and clients. In addition, she studied painting and became an accomplished artist in oils. She was a beacon of action, ideas, and optimism throughout her life.

She married John after a two-year courtship on April 23, 2017. The couple was gifted with nearly five years of adventure and travel, but even more by quiet joy in each other’s presence and love.

Her death followed a long journey with cancer, during which she made the most of every opportunity and lived life to its fullest. Her perseverance in the face of progressive illness and disability was an inspiration to all who knew her.

A memorial service, Covid permitting, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.