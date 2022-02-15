Laura Bush Releases Winter Reading List

With a few more weeks of winter upon us, as declared by groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, former First Lady Laura Bush released her winter reading list for young readers.

The modern classics selected highlight kindness, snowy adventure, and the wonders of nature and the great outdoors.

“I hope children all over our country borrow these classic winter books from their local libraries,” Bush said. “Books give our children an opportunity to explore and learn through all seasons of the year.”

Bush releases a yearly summer reading list and is looking forward to sharing those recommendations in May. Last year’s summer reading list , included books that focused on diversity, inclusion, and kindness.

The book lists are released as part of The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, which supports school libraries with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, the foundation has awarded more than $17 million in grants to more than 3,000 schools across the country.

The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. More information can be found at www.bushcenter.org