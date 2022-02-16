Amazon Exec Moves To Highland Park

A top Amazon executive is a new Highland Park resident.

A spokesperson confirmed Amazon CEO of worldwide consumer Dave Clark moved to Texas last fall. Business Insider reported he sold his 8,500-square-foot home in Medina, a suburb of Seattle, for $14.5 million last September.

Business Insider also reported Clark’s move came before a new 7% Washington state tax on capital gains took effect at the start of the year.

Regardless of what his motivation for the move might have been, he joins other prominent executives to move to Texas in recent years, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Clark has worked at Amazon in various capacities since 1999, including as senior vice president, Worldwide Operations; vice president, Worldwide Operations; vice president, Global Customer Fulfillment; and vice president, North America Operations. He graduated with an MBA from the University of Tennessee and holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Auburn University.

Clark succeeded Jeff Wilke as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business after Wilke, who was widely considered to be a potential successor to Jeff Bezos, retired last year. During his tenure, Clark has been instrumental in the company expanding its delivery service, which now includes its own air delivery network, per Fortune.

