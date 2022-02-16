Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 7 – 13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BURGLARY DEFINED

Reported at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 8: A woman’s visit to Preston Forest Shopping Center was a smashing disappointment. A burglar busted a vehicle window to take her stuff “without consent.”

7 Monday

Before 9:37 p.m., a thief took contents from a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

8 Tuesday

Not going anywhere? Overnight before 8:44 a.m., prowlers took the tires off a man’s vehicle at a home in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 2:27 p.m.: shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

9 Wednesday

Reported at 1:16 p.m.: “minor accident,” major annoyance. The reckless jerk of a motorist who wrecked into a woman’s vehicle at Inwood Village fled without taking responsibility.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

10 Thursday

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft near Inwood Tavern in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

Reported at 4:26 p.m.: shoplifting at NorthPark Center. Incomplete online records indicate an arrest occurred but don’t include the gender or age of the prisoner.

Arrested at 5:41 p.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of running from a uniformed officer at NorthPark Center and possessing a fake ID claiming to be older than 50. Officers also found drugs in his vehicle.

Reported at 8:50 p.m.: shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

11 Friday

Before 9:25 a.m., a burglar broke into and stole from a woman’s vehicle at the Semones Family YMCA (Town North) in the 4300 block of Northaven Road.

12 Saturday

Before 1:02 a.m., a robber injured and stole from a woman at Inwood Tavern in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

Arrested at 3:03 p.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of shoplifting at NorthPark Center. The store name was redacted by the police.

13 Sunday

Does this mean the truck was unlocked? Reported at 4:51 p.m., a prowler entered a woman’s vehicle without damaging it at NorthPark Center.

Before 7:07 p.m., a prowler searched a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 8600 block of Edgemere Road.