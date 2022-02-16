Richard Alfred Furst, son of Harry Furst and Magie Furst, peacefully passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Richard graduated from W.T.White High School in 1972. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin—majoring in Economics. He was a member of the AEPI fraternity, where he made lifelong friends.

After college, Richard was first employed by Commercial Metals Co. Thereafter, he formed his own business, Furst Metal Co. He then pursued a career in the sports agency business—where he lived out his dream of scouting and prospecting NFL players.

He enjoyed all sports, especially Football, Baseball, Running, and Skiing—and loved nothing more than watching and playing with his two sons. He was a lifelong Cowboys fan.

His sons, Augie and Manie, were the joy of his life. Richard loved the Almighty and lived his life in devotion to God. The Jewish Holidays and family get-togethers were the highlights of the year.

The family received loved ones and friends for visitation and burial services at Shearith Israel Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Richard is survived by his mother, Magie Furst, his sons Augie Furst and Manie Furst, his daughter-in-law Shannon Furst, his granddaughter Blakelee Furst, his sister Robin (David Boden) Furst, the mother of his children Debbie Furst, along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Furst.

If desired, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Dallas Holocaust Museum and Center for Education, Hadassah, or the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.