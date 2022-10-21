Nathan Lee “Bo” Dorton

Nathan Lee Dorton, affectionately known as “Bo,” passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the age of 49. He was surrounded by family and friends after a 14-month battle with esophageal cancer.

Bo is survived by his wife, Ashley, and children Zoe, Quincy, Sam, and Charlotte; as well as his mother, Debra Ehrhart Guyer; his sister Natalie; his brother Jacob and his wife Sarah; his sister Jennifer and her husband Rudy; and his brother Jason. He is preceded in death by his father.

Bo enjoyed a 25-year career at Truluck’s, instilling a culture of excellence under the Truluck’s brand at multiple restaurants. He had a vibrant passion for life, traveling when he could, and was a fervent family man who enjoyed cooking for his family.

The loss of his radiant smile leaves a void for friends and family who will deeply miss him.

A memorial service is planned for Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 3821 University Blvd., Dallas, Texas. A charity will be set up in Bo’s name at a later date.