Local Restaurants Get Nods for James Beard Awards

Dallas restaurants have garnered several nominations for the prestigious James Beard Award, which is bestowed annually to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive

Award categories include Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Hospitality, Wine Program, Baker, and more. Here is a list of the local chefs and restaurants who are semi-finalists for the award. Restaurant and Chef final nominations will be announced March 16 and the winners will be announced June 13.

Local semi-finalist nominees are:

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table PHOTO: Roots Southern Table

Best New Restaurant

Roots Southern Table – Chef/Partner Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley



PHOTO: WoodHouse

Outstanding Hospitality

José – Chef Anastasia Quiñones-Pittman, General Manager Victor Rojas, Owner, WoodHouse led by brothers Brady Wood and Brandt Wood



Outstanding Wine Program

Sachet – Chef/Owners Stephen Rogers and Allison Yoder



Outstanding Bar Program

Las Almas Rotas – Owner/Partners Leigh and Shad Kvetko and Taylor Samuels



Sachet PHOTO: Sachet

Las Almas Rotas PHOTO: KR



Best Chef – Texas

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table

Matt McCallister, Homewood

Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast

Anastasia Quiñones-Pittman, José

Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge

This is such wonderful news for Dallas and these chefs. Tiffany, Anastasia “AQ,” and Misti have elevated the cultures and cuisines they represent, collecting honors and awards along the way. It’s a huge step for women in the culinary arts for them to be recognized in this way, Let’s root for all the Dallas chefs to make it to the finals.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.