Ask Your School Board Candidate

The filing period is over, and there are officially four candidates vying for two seats on the Highland Park ISD board of trustees — and we bet you have questions for them.

Place 4 trustee and secretary Jae Ellis is running for re-election. Tyler Beeson, who works in wealth management per his ballot application, is challenging Ellis for his seat.

Ellen Lee, who served on the district’s boundary rezoning committee, on literature review committees for the high school, and insurance executive Spencer Siino are vying for the open Place 5 seat now held by Edward Herring, who announced he wouldn’t file for re-election earlier this year.

Early voting for the May 7 election will start on April 25 and will end on May 3.

We will be taking questions from readers through March 11, and we will be sending questionnaires to candidates on March 22. We will give them until April 1 to respond.

Responses will be available online on April 11, and a link to those responses will be provided in that week’s Park Cities People newsletter as well.

Ready with your question? Go here.