Lila Collins and Highland Park will start District 13-5A play on Friday at Greenville. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Lady Scots Carry Momentum Into District

With the start of District 13-5A play in girls basketball on tap this week, Highland Park seems to be finding its stride.

The Lady Scots posted an impressive runner-up finish at the Curtis Culwell Invitational tournament in Garland, where they fell to Plano East in overtime in the championship game on Dec. 4.

Earlier, HP powered through the bracket with victories over Canutillo, Sachse, and Rockwall to extend its winning streak to five games overall.

The district title defense gets underway for the Lady Scots on Friday at Greenville. The next home game is on Dec. 17 against Royse City.

