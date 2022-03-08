Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 28-March 6

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SANDWICH SWIPER

A sandwich stealer appears to have taken the ‘eat mor chikin’ slogan a little too seriously when swiping a sandwich from the Chick-fil-A in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 1:11 p.m. March 1. 

‘HIGHLAND PARK

28 Monday

Arrested at 12:54 a.m.: a 26-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue

1 Tuesday

An employee of the Dallas Country Club found an Android phone at the country club in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane and turned it in to police.

3 Thursday

Arrested at 12:43 a.m.: a 51 year old accused of driving while intoxicated at Mockingbird Lane and Oxford Avenue.

Arrested at 5 p.m.: a 35 year old accused of driving without insurance, fraudulent registration/plates, and no valid license in the 5200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 8 p.m.: a 33-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue

4 Friday

Arrested at noon: a 44-year-old man for warrants in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Street.

5 Saturday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and a warrant in the 4200 block of Fairfax Avenue.

A pilferer picked up a pair of shoes and three packages from residences in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue before 6 a.m., but ended up leaving the items – and a red Mongoose mountain bicycle – nearby. 

6 Sunday

Arrested at 1:38 a.m.: a 20-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

Arrested at 2:52 a.m.: a 40-year-old man accused of evading arrest in the 4600 block of Southern Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

Reported at 6:30 p.m.: A blasphemous burglar took a catalytic converter from a Ford El Dorado church bus at Christ Lutheran Church in the 3000 block of Lovers Lane.

1 Tuesday

A thief took a Retrospec bicycle from Highland Park Middle School in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue before 4:50 p.m.

A ne’er do well took a MacBook from a Mercedes GLC in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza before 7:40 p.m.

A rogue snagged nearly $2,500 worth of items including a Lenovo laptop, a Microsoft Surface Pro, recreation equipment, additional office equipment, and more from a GMC Yukon in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 8:47 p.m.

2 Wednesday

A crook took a Smith & Wesson pistol from a home in the 3800 block of Greenbrier Drive before 11:30 a.m. 

An intruder got into a Porsche Macan in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane and nabbed an $8,000 fur coat, an $8,000 Hermes purse, a $600 pair of Chanel sunglasses, and $3,100 of additional clothes from inside. 

3 Thursday

Reported at 10:43 a.m.: a fraudster ran up $4,250 in charges on a bank account belonging to a woman from the 3400 block of Granada Avenue.

4 Friday

A ne’er do well took $2,200 worth of plumbing tools from a Ford E250 van in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 10:30 a.m.

A stealer swiped a $120 Michael Kors purse, a $50 wallet, and $7 from a Dodge Charger parked in the 8300 block of Pickwick Lane before 11:45 p.m.

5 Saturday

A crook took a credit card from a locker in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 11:20 a.m.

