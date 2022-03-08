Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Amorino Gelato
Preston Center Plaza
The ice cream shop serves gelato, macarons, crêpes, hot beverages, and more.
The Conservatory on Two
Highland Park Village
The new, expanded location (above the former Anthropologie store) of the retail concept by Brian Bolke also features a chic lunch spot called the Teak Tearoom.
Kathy Fielder Boutique
4503 Travis Street Suite A
The women’s clothing, accessories, and lifestyle brand recently opened another Dallas location.
Johnson Oral Facial Surgery
7001 Preston Road Suite 125
The new practice offers full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgical services, such as dental implants, sleep apnea treatments, and wisdom teeth surgery.
Roots Market and Juicery
4164 North Central Expressway
The brand’s third location offers pressed juices and smoothies, ready-to-eat vegan meals, fresh produce, clean wines, and more.
Sclafani’s New York Bagels and Sandwiches
Preston Center
The bagel and sandwich eatery recently opened in Preston Center.
St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange
Highland Park Village
The charity gift shop reopened after a short remodel.
The Spa at the Highland
5300 E. Mockingbird Lane
The new spa at the Highland Dallas hotel boasts a menu of more than 100 facial, massage, waxing services, mani/pedis, and other treatment options.
COMING
Panerai
Highland Park Village
The luxury Italian watch brand will open in the space next to La Perla this spring.
John Reed Fitness
8335 Westchester Drive
The brand boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a full range of fitness opportunities from free weights, an expansive training area, machine strength training, cardio, and stretching alongside unlimited classes including yoga, HIIT Pilates, and more – all within the 30,000-square-foot club with immersive sound and lighting.
GONE
Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge
8611 Hillcrest Road suite 100
The Tex-Mex eatery recently closed its Preston Hollow location. The brand, managed by Refined Hospitality Concepts, still operates in Uptown at 3309 McKinney Ave., downtown at The Statler, and Flower Mound at 4120 River Walk Drive.