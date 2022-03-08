Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Amorino Gelato

​​Preston Center Plaza

The ice cream shop serves gelato, macarons, crêpes, hot beverages, and more.

The Conservatory on Two

Highland Park Village

The new, expanded location (above the former Anthropologie store) of the retail concept by Brian Bolke also features a chic lunch spot called the Teak Tearoom.

Kathy Fielder Boutique

4503 Travis Street Suite A

The women’s clothing, accessories, and lifestyle brand recently opened another Dallas location.

Johnson Oral Facial Surgery

7001 Preston Road Suite 125

The new practice offers full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgical services, such as dental implants, sleep apnea treatments, and wisdom teeth surgery.

Roots Market and Juicery

4164 North Central Expressway

The brand’s third location offers pressed juices and smoothies, ready-to-eat vegan meals, fresh produce, clean wines, and more.

Sclafani’s New York Bagels and Sandwiches

Preston Center

The bagel and sandwich eatery recently opened in Preston Center.

St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange

Highland Park Village

The charity gift shop reopened after a short remodel.

The Spa at the Highland

5300 E. Mockingbird Lane

The new spa at the Highland Dallas hotel ​​boasts a menu of more than 100 facial, massage, waxing services, mani/pedis, and other treatment options.

COMING

Panerai

Highland Park Village

The luxury Italian watch brand will open in the space next to La Perla this spring.

John Reed Fitness

8335 Westchester Drive

The brand boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a full range of fitness opportunities from free weights, an expansive training area, machine strength training, cardio, and stretching alongside unlimited classes including yoga, HIIT Pilates, and more – all within the 30,000-square-foot club with immersive sound and lighting.

GONE

Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge

8611 Hillcrest Road suite 100

The Tex-Mex eatery recently closed its Preston Hollow location. The brand, managed by Refined Hospitality Concepts, still operates in Uptown at 3309 McKinney Ave., downtown at The Statler, and Flower Mound at 4120 River Walk Drive.