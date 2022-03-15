Auction Offers Glimpse of Edwin L. Cox’s Taste in Art, Antiques

Many will remember the late Edwin L. Cox, who died last year at 99, for the oilman’s contributions to the petroleum industry and SMU, where the business school bears his name.

Neighbors likely think of him when they pass his sprawling 7-acre estate along Turtle Creek at the intersection of Preston Road and Beverly Drive (billionaire Andy Beal bought the 1912 Highland Park mansion last year).

But online bidding recently offered by Chicago-based Hindman Auctions has provided an inside look at Cox’s enthusiasm for antiques and art with prices valued in the hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Alas, most of the items shown here will likely have sold by the time you read this, but an auction for Chinese and Himalayan works of art is set for March 29. Visit hindmanauctions.com.

1. A 20th-century Italian silver pumpkin-form box (Fratelli Cacchione, Milan) retailed by Tiffany & Co. together with a pair of Mexican silver-plate pumpkin-form boxes. Estimate: $1,500-2,500.

2. A 20th-century Italian silver dog figure (Romeo Miracoli e Figlio, Milan). Estimate: $600-800.

3. An early 19th-century Italian Baroque style painted and parcel-gilt bookcase. Estimate: $800- $1,200.

4. From the late 18th/early 19th century – a Louis XV provincial carved walnut buffet à deux corps. Estimate: $800-1,200.

5. A 20th-century pair of Chinese export enameled porcelain jardinières. Estimate: $600-800.

6. A 20th-century Italian silver cabbage-form fruit cooler (Missiaglia, Venice). Estimate: $800-1,200.

7. A Chinese Famille Verte biscuit porcelain ‘piggyback’ group (Kangxi Period, 1654-1722). Estimate: $2,000-3,000.

8. An early 20th century Directoire style bronze mounted mahogany marble-top commode. Estimate: $800-1,200.

9. A Chinese Famille Verte porcelain figure of a parrot (Kangxi Period, 1654-1722), the Chinese Porcelain Co., New York. Estimate: $1,500-2,500.

10. A 20th century Louis XV style gilt bronze mounted marquetry tric-trac table. Estimate: $800-1,200.