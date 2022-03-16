Restaurant Coming To Former Dougherty’s Airway Pharmacy Location

A high-end American grill is coming to the former home of Dougherty’s Airway Pharmacy in Preston Royal Village.

The restaurant, Bobbie’s Airway Grill, is expected to open in early 2023. It’s the latest announcement from Western Addition Restaurant Group, which was founded in 2018 and opened il Bracco in the Plaza at Preston Center in 2019.

Bobbie’s Airway Grill pays homage to the previous tenant and Western Addition Restaurant Group founder and CEO (and People Newspapers 2020 20 Under 40 honoree) Robert Quick’s mother Bobbie.

The menu will include classic Americana grill faire, with fresh seafood and prime meats, entrée salads, house-made breads and desserts, as well as classic cocktails and an extensive wine program.

“At Bobbie’s you will find a versatile menu perfect for a business lunch, afternoon cocktail, a quick family dinner or romantic date night,” said Quick. “We know that fans of our other concepts will love our menu and the bar program we’ve perfected over the past few years.”

“This is our community,” Western Addition COO Matt Gottlieb, added. “It is where we live, where we shop, where our children attend school. In fact, Robert’s mother, the restaurant’s namesake and inspiration for many of our recipes, lives right around the corner. We think Bobbie’s is exactly what the neighborhood wants and deserves. Western Addition is a collection of neighborhood restaurants, serving communities and bringing people together, and we can’t think of a more ideal spot to serve our friends and neighbors.”

