Party Hopping

We love you, Drew

You don’t need to throw a Hail Mary to put the Big Game in a party when you’ve got the original 88 in the house.

Retired Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson showed off his Super Bowl and Hall of Fame rings while partying on Feb. 8 with 100-plus residents of the Ventana by Buckner senior adult community.

He regaled them with tales from his football glory days and offered senior health and wellness tips. It was unclear whether the appetizers and Cowboys-themed cookies were considered healthy options.

Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer

Lone Star Monarchs presented Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer (WOKC) with a check for $26,000 – in honor of 26 young area warriors battling the disease.

Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo, founders of the Lone Star Monarchs, also chaired the Warrior Family Holiday Party on Dec. 19, 2021, at the BMW of Dallas dealership, where attendees enjoyed a dinner from Jersey Mike’s Subs, a movie, and other activities.

The young cancer fighters received “warrior baskets,” decorated by Lynn McDonough and filled with stuff from their wish list and presents for family members.

FROM LEFT: Nicholas and Lucas Hidalgo,

a Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer Warrior. (Photo: Sharon Adams)

FROM LEFT: Billye Turner, Shannon Graham, Ann Carruth, and Lisa Troutt. (Photo: Melissa Macatee Photography)

FROM LEFT: Biddie, Lee Roy, Melanie, and David Jordan. (Photo: Dana Driensky)

John and Patty Jo Turner. (Photo: Dana Driensky)

Sweet-smelling checks

Rose Gault, 2021 president of KidneyTexas Inc., presented checks to 2021 beneficiaries Children’s Medical Center Foundation, National Kidney Foundation/Camp Reynal, Texas Health Resources Foundation, Southwest Transplant Alliance, and Baylor Health Care System Foundation.

But she wasn’t done there. During the Dec. 7, 2021, event at her home, she presented roses to thank 2021 board members.

Funding for the checks came from donations plus proceeds from the 22nd annual KidneyTexas, Inc. The Runway Report 2021 Luncheon and Fashion Show Our Sole Mission: Transformations. Watch kidneytexas.org for details about the 2022 luncheon.

Celebrating Life

World-renowned neurosurgeon and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson and award-winning Christian music songwriter/artist Matthew West helped celebrate the Council for Life’s 20th anniversary.

West has written two songs honoring the unborn: Untold from the baby’s perspective and the title track of the movie Unplanned from the perspective of a parent hearing the heartbeat and seeing the sonogram for the first time.

Ann Carruth and Lisa Troutt, two of the 11 women who founded the council in 2001, served as honorary co-chairs for the Celebrating Life Luncheon on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Omni Dallas Hotel along with their husbands, David and Kenny.

– Compiled by Greg Nielsen and William Taylor