Student models went to a fitting recently at Genesis Shop. PHOTOS: JoJo Ma
Hockaday, St. Mark’s Students to Model Service

Fashion show will promote confidence, benefit Genesis Women’s Shelter
Eighty to 90 teen models will strut the catwalk this spring, sporting fashionable looks on loan from the racks at the Genesis Shop, a thrift store benefiting Genesis Women’s Shelter.

“I believe Genesis Women’s Shelter’s mission to assist women and children escaping family violence is more important than ever since the pandemic has resulted in worsening of domestic violence,” said Avani Haden, a junior at The Hockaday School.

She is co-chairing the fourth annual Hockaday Charity Fashion Show, which after going virtual last year, will return to an in-person format on March 27 at the Statler Hotel.

“Everyone is intrinsically valuable and beautiful, and the fashion show is a way to increase self-confidence and highlight the models’ beauty,” Haden said. “Together, we will be lifting spirits for an important cause while highlighting the joys of a life of service and charity.”

The idea behind the fashion show emerged in 2018, with then seniors Emma Roseman and Varsha Danda seeking a fun way to help the community. That first show in the spring of 2019 raised more than $2,000, and the event has grown from there.

Last year’s virtual show brought in $4,000, and organizers hope to do even better this year.

Participants are mostly, but not exclusively, Hockaday students of all grade levels, Haden said. “Some lucky St. Mark’s (School of Texas) boys will be modeling, too.”

Volunteers also assist with tasks such as styling, marketing, and social media, Haden said. “Coming from an all-girls school, I have always believed in and promoted women’s empowerment, and the fashion show is a great way to both support the shelter and have fun while raising awareness in the community and focusing on girls’ ability to make a real impact.”

In case you go:

When: March 27

Where: Statler Hotel

Tickets: $25

Visit HockadayFashionShow.org to purchase tickets and donate to the Genesis Women’s Shelter.

