Open Houses to Check Out May 28-29

Have some free time this weekend? Fill it by exploring these stunning homes.

Saturday

6838 Prestonshire Lane, Dallas. Exquisite single-owner custom build in Preston Hollow. At nearly 5500 sq. ft., this home features a chef’s kitchen, gorgeous millwork and cabinetry, an outdoor kitchen perfect for entertaining, and even a large patio that can be screened in at the push of a button. Four bedrooms/Three and a half bathrooms. $2.4 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6449 Royalton Dr., Dallas. This home has a large, open and flexible floor-plan with soaring ceilings and great light. This home boasts a clean lined kitchen with a huge island, a covered patio, a game room, a media room, and oak, hardwood floors hand-laid throughout. Big backyard includes a covered pavilion attached to the home and plenty of room for a pool. Six bedrooms/Five and a half bathrooms. $2.27 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: Saturday 1 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3666 Asbury St., University Park. Lovely Highland Park home with mature trees and a courtyard greet you prior to entering. High ceilings and hardwood floors make the downstairs welcoming with a large living room, with fireplace, and a separate dining room. Generously sized kitchen, second living room, also with a fireplace, a breakfast area and half bath. Second floor is a spacious primary bedroom with ensuite bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Third floor has a fifth bedroom with sky light and a full bath, which could be used as a playroom, study or third living area. Five bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $1.4 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6018 Northaven Road, Dallas. This modern home showcases the incredible architectural stylings of Josh Nimmo as well as the thoughtful design aesthetics of its owner, builder. Three living spaces and two generous primary suites with ensuite baths, custom closets and space for comfort and retreat. Kitchen includes commercial grade appliances, custom millwork and abundant storage. Secondary butlers kitchen includes additional refrigeration, ice maker and wine storage. Entertaining pavilion and outdoor living space with built-in commercial grill offer vacation-like backdrop. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $2.3 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday

12045 DE Or Dr., Dallas. Gorgeous and charming two-story townhome in the heart of Northern Preston Hollow. Oozes character with exposed brick walls, beautiful hardwoods, windows with natural light galore, large spacious open living areas, and an outdoor courtyard and back patio. Two bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $598,500. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

4506 Gilbert Ave., Dallas. Located in the heart of Oak Lawn, this modern three level duplex features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with custom closets, has an elevator shaft, and a large turfed back yard. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. $1.15 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

4307 Margate Dr., Dallas. Built in 2005, this beautiful Tuscan-style home is located on a quiet tree-lined cul-de-sac street in Landsdowne Estates. The main floor holds two living areas, a fireplace, and two bedrooms with bathrooms. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a generous game room, additional living area, and wet bar. Five bedrooms/Five and a half bathrooms. $2.59 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Foster Elementary, Walnut Hill Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Monica, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6306 Azalea Lane, Dallas. Upon entering this updated traditional home, you are greeted with a soothing color palette and numerous upgrades. Gorgeous kitchen features natural stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Spacious main living area has vaulted ceilings and is open to the kitchen. The primary suite is a true retreat with raised ceilings, room for a sitting area and spa-like bathroom with freestanding tub and marble vanities. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $1.7 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

