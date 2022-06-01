Anchor Bar to Open on Knox Street, at Preston-Royal

A new seafood-focused restaurant concept called The Anchor Bar is expected to begin serving up oysters, sushi, martinis, and more at two locations — one on Knox Street and a second at Preston Road and Royal Lane — in 2023.

The full-service restaurant and raw bar is the latest concept by restaurant Vandelay Hospitality Group, which operates East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Chicken, D.L. Mack’s, and soon-to-be-launched Brentwood, which is set to open this summer.

The Anchor Bar’s first location is set to open in a 2,400-square-foot space at 3130 Knox Street with seating for 40 in the dining room, 30 on a patio, and 14 at the bar. The second at 10720 Preston Road, taking the place of Cantina Laredo will encompass 6,082 square feet, allowing 159 seats in the dining room and 20 at the bar.

Many buildings at the Preston-Royal intersection have gotten a renovation since a tornado hit the neighborhood in the fall of 2019.

Anchor Bar’s sushi menu will be a first for Vandelay. The menu will also include a cheeseburger, filet, the “world’s coldest martinis,” and more.

As we previously reported, Vandelay is in a legal dispute with former employees who allege the company discriminated against workers and customers.