Faith Friday: Northaven United Methodist Church to Host Concert Tonight

Northaven United Methodist Church will host the Arts District Chorale’s musical celebration, “Let the River Run,” this evening.

The Arts District Chorale is comprised of auditioned singers from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It has performed and collaborated with multiple churches, like Cathedral Guadalupe and Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, and institutions like the Dallas Museum of Art and the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Led by conductor Blair King and featuring organist and pianist Clinton Bray, the program will include songs by Carly Simon, Toto, Joni Mitchell, and Tina Turner.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary, located at 1211 Preston Road. Tickets range from $15 to $25, and can be found here.