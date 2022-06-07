Kips Bay Decorator Show House Returns in September

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is coming back to Dallas for its third year from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23.

The show house, started 48 years ago in Manhattan, celebrates the art of interior design by turning a luxury home into an exhibition of furnishings, art, and technology. The concept was started by supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club to raise money for after school programs in New York City. Since its 1973 start, the New York house has remained an annual occurrence and was joined by a Palm Beach home in 2017 and Dallas in 2020.

Along with the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, this year’s Dallas show house will also benefit Dwell with Dignity (a nonprofit that creates soothing homes for families facing homelessness and poverty) and The Crystal Charity Ball (an organization that aims to support and contribute to Dallas County children’s charities).

“This is such an important event for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the design industry alike,” said Dan Quintero, the Executive Director of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Dallas community to the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas again this year and continue to raise critical funding for our kids and community.”

This home is located in the Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood, sitting at 12,470 square feet spanning over a wooded, two-acre lot. The main home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half baths. There are also sun-laden living spaces with glass walls, outdoor lounge areas, and a live creek that flows through the landscape. Also found on the property is a four-car garage and a motor court, with a swimming pool, deck, and pool house outside.

This year’s Dallas rendition of Kips Bay Decorator Show House is chaired by Jean Liu, Chad Dorsey, and Jan Showers, along with vice chairs Laura Falconer and Trish Sheats. The honorary chairs include Jamie Drake and Steele Marcoux.

The house will be located at 9250 Meadowbrook Drive in the Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood. Tickets start at $300 for opening day and $40 for the subsequent days during the home’s one-month run. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.