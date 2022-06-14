Dallas’ CFO Resigns

Elizabeth Reich

PHOTO: Source Dallas City Hall

Dallas’ chief financial officer of six years, Elizabeth Reich, formally resigned to pursue another opportunity that hasn’t yet been announced. Her last day is June 30.

Some of her tenure’s highlights include a deal to save the police and fire pension system in 2016, helping to secure federal dollars after tornadoes struck the area, and throughout the pandemic, as well as the passage of the city’s largest bond ever at $1.05 billion.

“I believe in measuring success not simply by how well we are managing current issues, but by achieving long-term effectiveness and financial stability,” Reich’s resignation letter to City Manager T.C. Broadnax reads. “I am proud that the City of Dallas is stronger financially than at any time since I arrived, and that we have put governance and systems in place to sustain this success.”

Reich also helped increase the city’s annual operating reserves, which, she noted in her resignation letter, was $134 million in 2016 and is now $287 million.

“With a long history of public service, it is no surprise that Elizabeth will continue to serve the residents of Dallas in a new role which will be announced shortly,” T.C. Broadnax wrote in a letter to the mayor and city council announcing Reich’s resignation.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax appointed Jack Ireland, the current director of Budget and Management services, to serve as the city’s new CFO. He has worked for the City of Dallas for 26 years, 12 of which were as director of Budget and Management Services, and overall has 36 years of public service experience.

Janette Weedon will step into the director of Budget and Management Services and Daisy Torres Fast will be the new Director of 311 Customer Service, filling Weedon’s role. Each of these new positions are effective July 1.