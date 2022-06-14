Vote on City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s Employment Status Set for June 15

Dallas City Council will consider on Wednesday whether or not to fire or discipline city manager T.C. Broadnax.

Mayor Eric Johnson and council members Paula Blackmon, Gay Donnell Willis, and Cara Mendelsohn sent separate memos calling for a closed session June 15 after the body’s regularly-scheduled staff briefings.

Johnson’s memo says the special meeting is called to “discuss and evaluate the performance of City Manager T.C. Broadnax.” During an executive session, the council will discuss and either return to open session to close the meeting or vote to fire or discipline Broadnax.

The other memo, signed by Blackmon, Donnell Willis, and Mendelsohn, says the group will “consider taking appropriate action related to the performance of city manager including discipline or removal.”

Broadnax, in a statement, said that “periodic performance review is critical to [him] and all city employees to demonstrate progress and ensure transparency for our residents, taxpayers, and stakeholders.”