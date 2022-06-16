Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presents Record-Setting $1.65M Check to DSO

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League closed the 2021-2022 fiscal year by presenting a record $1.65 million check to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra League President Venise Stuart presented a check to DSO Ross Perot President and CEO Kim Noltemy June 7. Funds raised will benefit the education and outreach programs of the DSO including Young Strings, Kim Noltemy Young Musicians, and the Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concerts.

“The members of the DSOL made everything possible. I thank them for their talents and support,” Stuart said. “With a membership of over 1,100, this is how it happens. Coming together and working for the success of the organization to keep our mission and purpose forefront.”

