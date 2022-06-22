Firefighters Respond To House Fire In UP

Crews — a total of 30 from the University Park Fire Department, the Highland Park Department of Public Safety, and Dallas Fire Rescue — responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The DFR Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services truck is also on scene providing water, snacks, and chairs for first responders amid the high temperatures.

University Park director of communications and marketing Steve Mace said firefighters responded after flames were seen coming through the roof of the home Wednesday afternoon. Mace said there were three people in the house at the time, and they were able to get out safely.

The 3800 block of Colgate is closed to traffic from Tulane to Baltimore while crews contain and investigate the fire.

City officials were unable to provide details about a possible cause of the fire as crews continue to investigate.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.