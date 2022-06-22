Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 13 – June 19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SNEAKY SCAMMER

Say no to gullibility. A charlatan tricked a woman in the 6000 block of Steamboat Drive into sending money before 9:13 p.m. on June 17.

13 Monday

There was a hazardous traffic violation at 10000 Inwood Road before 7:12 a.m.

Two unknown thieves stole a man’s property from a home in the 6200 block of Joyce Way before 7:50 a.m.

Someone broke into a store in NorthPark Center, stole merchandise, and damaged its roof before 9:26 a.m.

Someone was given a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center before 11:57 a.m.

Someone opened the door of a man’s unlocked home and entered without permission before 1:08 p.m. in the 6100 block of Walnut Way.

A thief stole from the Lowe’s on Inwood Road at an unknown time.

14 Tuesday

Before 8:07 a.m., a prowler entered a man’s garage and stole stuff in the 4200 block of Williamsburg Road.

Stolen before 11:44 a.m.: property from a woman’s vehicle in the 5100 block of Radbrook Place.

Someone broke into a man’s vehicle and took property before 6:23 p.m. in the 5800 block of Park Lane.

A man’s vehicle was broken into and property was stolen before 8:11 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Valley Shopping Center.

15 Wednesday

A reckless driver was intoxicated with an open container in the car near 9400 Inwood Road before 3:03 a.m.

A thief entered a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff outside in the 5100 block of Radbrook Place before 4:49 a.m.

Someone forced entry into a man’s home in the 7000 block of Briarmeadow Drive before 5:14 a.m.

A drunk driver was arrested for… you guessed it, drunk driving, before 4:24 p.m. near 10000 Midway Road.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from NorthPark Center before 7:45 a.m.

A man’s catalytic converter was stolen before 4:46 p.m. from outside of Tuesday Morning’s corporate office at 6250 LBJ Freeway.

A prowler stole stuff from a man’s vehicle before 1:36 p.m. in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A thief stole sunglasses from a department store in NorthPark Center before 1:42 p.m.

16 Thursday

The front door of David’s Vacuums on Royal Lane was left unlocked before 12:44 a.m.

A thief stole merchandise from a department store at NorthPark Center before 2:28 p.m.

Someone stole an electric bike from a retail store at 3850 W. Northwest Highway before 5:10 p.m.

Before 7:37 p.m., a burglar stole property from a woman’s vehicle outside of Rex’s Seafood and Market.

A thief entered a man’s vehicle and stole stuff before 8:24 p.m. in the 9100 block of Clearlake Drive.

Two backpacks were left in the parking lot of Inwood Village before 9:14 p.m.

17 Friday

Someone violated a court custody order that a man had in place before 12:41 p.m. at Bellevue at The Bluffs.

A trespasser was given a criminal trespass warning before 1:07 p.m. outside of the Starbucks at Preston Forest Square.

A man lost his phone at NorthPark Center before 3:53 p.m.

A man and woman teamed up to steal from Dillard’s in NorthPark Center before 6 p.m.

Stolen before 9:40 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

Before 11:26 p.m., someone stole property from a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Chase Bank on W. Lovers Lane.

18 Saturday

A thief stole a man’s property before 8:13 a.m. from the street near 6211 W. Northwest Highway.

At Preston Forest Village, someone was given a criminal trespass warning before 12:47 p.m.

Abandoned property was found in the street before 1:02 p.m. in the 6500 block of W. Greenway Boulevard.

Someone got a criminal trespass warning at the Braum’s on Inwood Road before 2:38 p.m.

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle before 3:19 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A handgun was found at NorthPark Center before 4:36 p.m.

A man left his vehicle unlocked before 4:51 p.m. in an outside area in the 8200 block of Chadbourne Road. He came back to his car to discover some of his things were stolen.

Responded to at 7:43 p.m.: a hit-and-run to a man’s vehicle at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

Before 8:24 p.m., someone entered a man’s vehicle and stole property from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 8:57 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

19 Sunday

Before 1:38 a.m., a vehicle owner was reunited with a stolen car in the 3900 block of W. Northwest Highway.

A thief stole a woman’s property from the parking lot of 11306 Inwood Road before 9:43 a.m.

A vehicle was stolen before 11:50 a.m. in the 6900 block of Desco Drive.

Someone stole the tail lights off of a man’s car outside of a home in the 6500 block of Happy Lane before 12:01 p.m.

A thief stole a man’s F150 tail lights and fled the scene before 1:39 p.m. in the 10500 block of Ravenscroft Drive.

Stolen before 5:11 p.m.: a vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.