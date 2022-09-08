North Texas Giving Day 2022: Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer

Editor’s note: In light of North Texas Giving Day, we asked for “elevator pitches” from some of our local nonprofits participating in the big day for our special Giving People section in our September print issues.

Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer (WOKC) is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization founded in 1980 by Cindy Brinker Simmons in memory of her mother, the late great tennis champion Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly Brinker, who died of cancer at age 34. For four decades, WOKC has been dedicated to eradicating childhood cancer by funding innovative research, education, and treatment.

The mission of WOKC is to work relentlessly to see the day when cancer is no longer a threat to ANY child.

Additionally, WOKC has provided hope to children diagnosed with cancer and their families through multiple social engagement programs, which are described by parents as “medicine for the soul.” WOKC has funded $7 million in seed money for its novel research projects, which have received $22 million in additional grant money over these past 40 years.

Childhood cancer realities (reported by the National Institutes of Health):

Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease in children;

43 children are diagnosed each day with cancer (1 every 30 minutes) in the U.S. 1 out of 8 children will not survive;

Nearly 60% of those who survive will have long-lasting chronic health conditions as adults.