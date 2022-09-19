The World’s First Interactive Fountain Opens at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park was created 10 years ago with a mission of adding more than just nature to the downtown Dallas area.

With restaurants, children’s playgrounds, and a new interactive fountain, the park has become a space of unity.

The Nancy Best Fountain debuted on Sept. 14 with a grand opening involving the whole community. This three-jet structure shoots up to 35 feet high. It is surrounded by steel “branches” that resemble trees, and floor spouts that resemble leaves and flowers.

The goal for the appearance of the fountain was not to block the view of downtown Dallas but to create a structure that resembled elements of nature and preserved the park’s environment.

Chairman Jody Grant and his wife Sheila Grant, made the decision to add this new interactive fountain to the park more than six years ago. They traveled throughout Europe to cities such as London and Paris in search of inspiration. Eventually, the main source of their ideas came from the Lincoln Center Fountain in New York.

“I go to the ballet every night in spring in New York and on my way I always notice the large crowd at the Lincoln Center Fountain,” Sheila Grant said.

Sheila’s main requirements for the Nancy Best Fountain were singing, dancing, and color. However, building the fountain was more difficult than anticipated. Klyde Warren Park is a decked park that doesn’t allow for much room to dig underground.

“Sheila and Jody Grant wanted a fountain when the park was first made, but it is on top of a highway,” President of Klyde Warren Park, Kit Sawers said.

The Grants hope that this new construction will bring an additional 5,000 people to Klyde Warren Park — fulfilling the initial goal of connecting Uptown and Downtown Dallas.