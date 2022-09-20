Tuesday, September 20, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Los Barrios Unidos was one of this year's Texas Women's Foundation grantees. PHOTO: Courtesy Texas Women's Foundation
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Texas Women’s Foundation Invests $9.2 Million in Latest Fiscal Year

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Texas Women’s Foundation’s 2021-2022 fiscal year data is in, and the organization invested nearly $9.2 million in advancing its mission through research, advocacy, programs, solutions, and grantmaking.

The foundation distributed about $7.1 million to 223 nonprofits to address the needs of women, girls, and their families.

Additionally, $2.1 million was invested in programs that support the organization’s mission of creating leadership opportunities to build a stronger and more equitable community with women and girls at full participation. This includes its Young Women’s Initiative, advocacy efforts, and giving circles.

“Thanks to our supporters, donors, and the community, we are able to invest in the lives of women and girls through these grants,” said Miki Woodard, president and CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation. “The lingering impact of the pandemic on disadvantaged populations has been difficult as they are faced with increased evictions [and] lack of health care and child care.”

For more information about the Texas Women’s Foundation, its grants, and the full list of grantees, visit txwf.org/grants.

You May Also Like

Lyda Hill to Join Dolly Parton, Others Among Philanthropy Medal Recipients

Rachel Snyder 0

Junior League, Ryan Foundation Award $40,000 in Scholarships

Staff Report 0

Medical City Parent Company Announces Community Impact Fund

Norishka Pachot 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *