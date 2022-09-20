Texas Women’s Foundation Invests $9.2 Million in Latest Fiscal Year

Texas Women’s Foundation’s 2021-2022 fiscal year data is in, and the organization invested nearly $9.2 million in advancing its mission through research, advocacy, programs, solutions, and grantmaking.

The foundation distributed about $7.1 million to 223 nonprofits to address the needs of women, girls, and their families.

Additionally, $2.1 million was invested in programs that support the organization’s mission of creating leadership opportunities to build a stronger and more equitable community with women and girls at full participation. This includes its Young Women’s Initiative, advocacy efforts, and giving circles.

“Thanks to our supporters, donors, and the community, we are able to invest in the lives of women and girls through these grants,” said Miki Woodard, president and CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation. “The lingering impact of the pandemic on disadvantaged populations has been difficult as they are faced with increased evictions [and] lack of health care and child care.”

For more information about the Texas Women’s Foundation, its grants, and the full list of grantees, visit txwf.org/grants.