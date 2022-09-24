Rangers Roll Past Irving, Into HP Showdown

By Bryan Montgomery / Contributor

Jesuit Dallas rumbled for 408 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns en route to a 56-7 win over Irving on Friday at Ranger Stadium.

The Rangers saw five separate members of the running back corps score a touchdown as Jesuit averaged 10 yards per carry and erupted for five touchdown runs of 35 yards or more.

The romp sets up a showdown next week between the Rangers (4-1, 3-0) and Highland Park (4-0, 2-0) in a battle of unbeaten rivals in District 7-6A. It will be the first-ever meeting in football between the schools.

Charlie Schmidt finished Friday’s game with three total touchdowns, rushing for two scores on a team-high 11 carries for 92 yards and adding a 60-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Cutler in the second quarter.

Jake Musso recorded Jesuit’s longest touchdown run of the game, a 76-yard breakaway run in the first quarter. Musso finished the contest with a team-high 140 rushing yards on five carries, adding a second touchdown in the third quarter on a 38-yard scamper.

Zane Williams scored his first varsity touchdown on a 43-yard rush, closing out the game with 60 yards on seven carries. Cameron Martin added a 30-yard touchdown of his own, finishing the game with 52 yards on eight touches. Willis Zemanek scored his second touchdown of the season on a nine-yard scamper.

Blake Miller led the defense with eight tackles as the Rangers forced a pair of turnovers by the Tigers (1-3, 0-2). Ashton Krug forced a fumble that was recovered by Fredrick Lucky, and Tristen Bird pieced together a strong performance with an interception and blocked field goal.