Faith Friday: Northwest Bible Church Celebrates Completion of Worship Center Renovation

Northwest Bible Church recently completed renovations to its worship center’s stage area.

The first services back in the worship center for the church in the 8500 block of Douglas Avenue since the renovation began this spring were Sept. 25, and the church celebrated afterward with a barbecue picnic, bounce houses, and more.

“Five years ago, we started making plans for this project. The catalyst for this was that our 20-year-old technology was out of date and beyond repair, including our screens, projectors, and so much of what is visible,” a March message from the church’s senior pastor Neil Tomba before the work began in April reads. “For the last five years we’ve compensated by using a temporary center screen run by a temporary projector. After three years of lots of planning and work by our staff, Elders, and people in our church body, we are ready to renovate the stage and the upfront portion of our worship center.”

