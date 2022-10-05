Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 26-Oct. 2

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOST AND FOUND

A woman’s license plate was stolen Sept. 29, but it was recovered before 5:19 p.m. Oct. 3 at Riverfalls at Bellmar Apartments.

26 Monday

Before 2:36 p.m., someone got a criminal trespass warning at a man’s house in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive.

Someone stole from a woman in Inwood Village at an unlisted time.

27 Tuesday

Stolen before 11:17 a.m.: a man’s vehicle at the Renaissance at Preston Hollow apartments.

Before 12:09 p.m., a guest who was previously given a criminal trespass warning returned and stole from a store in NorthPark Center.

A NorthPark Center visitor got a criminal trespass warning before 3:01 p.m.

28 Wednesday

A previous offender broke parole by parking by the victim’s workplace in the 10200 block of Woodford Drive before 8:28 a.m.

Before 8:58 a.m., a woman’s backpack was stolen from her car passenger seat in the parking lot of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church.

An unwelcome guest was issued a criminal trespass warning at the Tom Thumb in the 11920 block of Preston Road before 9:04 a.m.

A not-so-sneaky shoplifter got caught at NorthPark Center before 2:10 p.m.

There was a threat of violence causing an emergency response at Hillcrest High School at an unlisted time.

29 Thursday

There was a hit and run before 3:43 p.m. in the 10800 block of Preston Road.

A burglar entered a woman’s car and stole stuff from it before 6:07 p.m. at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

30 Friday

Before 3:06 p.m., someone stole from a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Dominion Bank.

A thief took a woman’s property before 3:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of Forest Bend Road.

At Inwood Village at an unlisted time, an act of theft was committed against a woman.

1 Saturday

An unknown burglar entered a man’s vehicle and stole from it before 11:01 a.m. in the 8200 block of Preston Road.

A thief attempted to steal a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center before 7:48 p.m.

Before 9:52 p.m., a man’s property was stolen from his car in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

2 Sunday

Before 12:28 a.m., a drunk driver was caught in the 5900 block of Berkshire Lane.

A reckless driver intentionally caused damage to a man’s car before 9:28 a.m. in the 6100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

An unexplained death was reported before 2:16 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

How easy was it for a thief to take things from a woman’s vehicle parked outside SoulCycle Preston Hollow? It was left unlocked before 3:59 p.m.

Before 5:08 p.m., someone forced their way into a woman’s vehicle and stole her property in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A man’s steering column was broken at NorthPark Center before 5:23 p.m.

At an unlisted time, a thief cut the trailer lock then stole the trailer in the 10600 block of Lennox Lane.

An unknown intruder forced open two locked vehicles and took property from them at an unlisted time in the 4200 block of Bobbitt Drive.

A burglar entered and took property from Princi Italia in the 6000 block of Royal Lane at an unknown time.

Someone stole from Preston Forest Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

A man’s motorcycle was stolen from the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot at an undisclosed time.