City of Dallas Closures for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

City of Dallas offices will close Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Please see below for a full list of department and facility closures.

Dallas Public Libraries:

Closing Saturday, Oct. 8 – Arcadia Park, Audelia Road, Dallas West, Fretz Park, Grauwyler Park, Hampton-Illinois, Kleberg-Rylie, Martin Luther King, Jr, Mountain Creek, Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest, Prairie Creek, Preston Royal, Skillman Southwestern, Timberglen and White Rock Hills

Closing Tuesday, Oct. 11 – J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Bachman Lake, Bookmarks @ NorthPark, Forest Green, Highland Hills, Lakewood, Lochwood, North Oak Cliff, Oak Lawn, Park Forest, Pleasant Grove, Polk-Wisdom, Renner Frankford, Skyline and Vickery Park

All Dallas Public Library Locations are closed on Sundays and Mondays as part of regular operating hours. Learn more: https://dallaslibrary2.org/hours.php

Sanitation:

Sanitation administrative offices are closed. Garbage collection will be serviced as scheduled on Monday, Oct. 10. The landfill will be operating during normal business hours. Find disposal information and hours here.

Parks & Recreation:

Dallas Park and Recreation administrative offices, Recreation Centers, and Maintenance Facilities are closed Oct. 10. Golf courses and tennis courts will be open.

Dallas Water Utilities:

Dallas Water Utilities administrative and customer services offices will be closed Oct. 10 in recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

For emergency service requests, customers may call 3-1-1. Non-emergency requests can be submitted here or on the OurDallas mobile app available for download on Apple and Android devices.

Animal Services:

Dallas Animal Services is open on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.