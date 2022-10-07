Dallas Love Field Hosting Community Meeting

The next quarterly meeting of Dallas Love Field’s Good Neighbor Program is 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, at K.B. Polk Recreation Center at 6801 Roper Street.

Those wishing to attend the meeting are encouraged to register here.

At the meeting, DAL staff will give updates on airport initiatives and projects, including capital projects, community engagement activities, and more. Attendees will also be able to participate in a Q&A session and are encouraged to submit questions in advance at the time of registration.

If you have any questions or issues with registration, call the Love Field Airport Operations Center at 214-670-5683 during regular business hours. Staff can also be reached by emailing [email protected]