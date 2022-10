Temple Emanu-El is collecting nonperishable items for the High Holy Days Hunger Relief Drive.

A collection truck will be parked at Temple (at 8500 Hillcrest Road) until Oct. 16.

The Jewish High Holy Days include Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, and each year, the High Holy Days Hunger Relief Drive helps provide thousands of meals to the clients of North Dallas Shared Ministries.

Monetary donations are also being accepted online here.