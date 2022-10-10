UP Residents Temporarily Asked to Conserve Water

University Park residents are being asked to conserve water for the next 48 hours (as of Oct. 10) because of what city officials describe as “a short-term issue associated with maintenance activities at the Dallas County Park Cities Municipal Utility District treatment plant. “

City officials say the conservation is necessitated because the city’s emergency water interconnect with Dallas Water Utilities only provides 75% of the city’s typical daily water demand.

“This switch to water from Dallas Water Utilities is not related to any water quality concerns, and our water remains safe to drink,” a post on the city’s website reads.

Conservation methods include temporarily discontinuing outdoor watering and making sure dishwashers and washing machines have full loads before use.

A spokesperson for the Highland Park Department of Public Safety confirmed residents of the town aren’t being asked to conserve water. University Park director of communications and marketing Steve Mace attributed that to a difference in pressure because of its downhill location.

We’ll update this post with more details as they become available or the situation changes.