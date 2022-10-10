Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 3-9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POWER PROBLEMS

A careless driver hit a meter base affixed to a telephone pole (and likely the transformer on top of the telephone pole) in the 5400 block of Lomo Alto Drive, causing a power outage to five homes in the area before 3:29 a.m. Oct. 9.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Arrested at 3:17 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of driving without a valid license plate at the intersection of Preston Road and Bordeaux Avenue.

Arrested at 5:10 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of Preston Road and Bordeaux Avenue.

4 Tuesday

A burglar snatched a Trek bicycle and an adult-sized helmet from a garage in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue before 6:15 p.m.

5 Wednesday

A crook broke into a Ford Escape parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue and took a MacBook, a credit card, and a Nike backpack from inside before 5:30 a.m.

A stealer snatched thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, including a platinum and gold ring, an Ebel sport watch, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet from a home in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive.

Arrested at 11:30 a.m.: a 40-year-old man for warrants in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue.

6 Thursday

Reported at 4:03 p.m.: an intruder found easy pickings of a Galleria valet parking card, a NorthPark valet card, car keys, cellphone chargers, and some cash from an unlocked Mercedes SL500, Lexus LS500, and Toyota 4Runner parked in an open garage in the 3600 block of Gillon Avenue.

Reported at 5:31 p.m.: a thief took a Niner mountain bicycle from a home in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue and posted it for sale online.

8 Saturday

A robber followed a man from a Bank of America location to the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a tote bag with a pair of Ray-Ban aviators, debit/credit cards, keys to a Dodge pickup truck, and a pair of AirPods before driving away from the scene.

Arrested at 4:29 p.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and for warrants in the 5400 block of Roland Avenue.

A good neighbor found a Trek bicycle in front of a home in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue and turned it into police before 11 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Wednesday

A thief took lawn tools from a Ford work truck in the 7500 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard before 10:12 a.m.

Reported at 4:09 p.m.: how easy was it for a ne’er do well to take a Gucci bag, Samsung Note 10, Samsung Galaxy, and a $1,200 Montblanc piece from a Land Rover parked in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue? The Land Rover was left unlocked.

A malefactor used the information of a man from the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue to redeem travel points for plane tickets before 11:59 p.m.

6 Thursday

A swindler used the credit card and driver’s license information of a woman in Snider Plaza at 8:39 a.m.

A pilferer picked up a pricey catalytic converter from a Honda Accord in the 3900 block of Northwest Parkway before 2:30 p.m.

A crook took a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra in the 3900 block of Northwest Parkway before 4:30 p.m.

7 Friday

A lifter took a bag of linens from outside a home in the 3500 block of Milton Avenue before 12:08 a.m.

A mischiefmaker damaged a wooden screen door of a home in the 3700 block of Marquette Street before 10:45 p.m.

Reported at 6:32 p.m.: a ne’er do well swiped a Dell laptop from an unsecured Chevrolet Aveo in the 3600 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

8 Saturday

Reported at 10:34 a.m.: a jerk got into a Dodge Charger in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

9 Sunday

A burglar forced their way into the Triple Cards store in Snider Plaza before 3:24 a.m.

A crook took a pair of catalytic converters from a Toyota Tundra in the 3900 block of Marquette Street before 10:22 a.m.