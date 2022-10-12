Dallas International Film Festival Announces Full Lineup

Dallas Film recently announced the full lineup of nearly 80 short and feature-length films running Oct. 14 through 20 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and various other Dallas landmarks, and a few of them have Park Cities and Turtle Creek connections.

Among the films premiering or screening is Finding Satoshi, a documentary about an alternate reality game in which players, including Highland Park High School alumna Laura Hall, go on what Wired Magazine described as a “scavenger hunt guided by a complex set of puzzles that blurred real and virtual worlds.

Another of the films premiering or screening is All Man: The International Male Story, a documentary that offers a peek behind the pages and personalities of International Male, one of the most ubiquitous and sought-after mail-order catalogs of the ‘80s and ‘90s. The movie was written by Rob Brinkley, Turtle Creek resident and former editor of PaperCity and FD, the style magazine of The Dallas Morning News.

See the full lineup of films and schedule here.

“This year’s lineup has an incredible array of powerful stories that touch on a little bit of everything, from war veterans and dementia to Native American activism, and three, count them, three movies with a trumpet in a starring role. DIFF 2022 will give Dallas cinephiles a first chance to see films that will be on everyone’s list come awards season, and some they might not otherwise have the chance to ever see on the big screen,” James Faust, artistic director of the Dallas International Film Festival, said.

DIFF 2022 films fall under the categories: DTV, Deep Ellum Sounds, Documentary Competition, Frame of Mind, Galas, Game On, Latino Showcase, Midnight Specials, Narrative Feature Competition, Premiere Series, Shorts Competition, Special Presentation, Texas Competition, Women in Film, and World Cinema

Tickets for the 2022 Dallas International Film Festival are available along with sponsorship information at dallasfilm.org.