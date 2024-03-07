Out & About: KidLinks Symphony of Chefs

KidLinks supporters gathered Feb. 26 at SMU’s Armstrong Fieldhouse for the 14th-annual Symphony of Chefs.

Chairs Beanie and Martin Newman and honorary chairs Justin Box and Luke Rogers were behind the chef-driven culinary experience.

The evening kicked off with hors d’oeurves during the cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner where more than 20 Dallas chefs prepared a four-course dinner along with wine pairings.

KidLinks supports therapeutic music and media initiatives for children with developmental, behavioral, and learning challenges and mental health needs.

Bob Enriquez shared to attendees how music therapy sessions provided by KidLinks helped his great-grandson Lucas, who was born with Myotonic Dystrophy which affects facial muscles and makes it hard to pronounce words. Lucas was declared nonverbal, but now, the 8-year-old is speaking in complete sentences.

In addition to Honorary Chef Chairs Justin Box and Luke Rogers, participating chefs included Aaron Collins, Chef de Cuisine of Cafe Momentum; Luca Corazzina, Executive Chef of Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge; Eric Dreyer, Executive Chef of Monarch Restaurant; Miriam Jimenez, General Manager & Partner of Miriam Cocina Latina; Henry Johnson, Executive Chef of Bistro 3; Jennie Kelley, and Brandon Moore, Chef/Owners of Fond; John Kleifgen, Executive Chef of Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse; Dan Landsberg, Executive Chef of The Texas Barn at Circle T Ranch; Kevin Martin, Chef de Cuisine of TERRA; Giuliano Matarese, Chef & Restaurateur of Miss Pasta; Michael Matis, Chef de Cuisine of Fearing’s Restaurant; Nikky Phinyawatana, Chef & Founder of Asian Mint Restaurant Group; Janice Provost, Chef & Owner of Parigi; Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, Executive Chef of José; Jeramie Robison, Director of Culinary & Executive Chef of Thompson Dallas; Rodman Shields, Culinary Director of Milkshake Concepts; Jordan Swim, Owner of Vestals Catering; and Leo Ramirez, Sous Chef of Dee Lincoln Prime. Following the coursed meal, Featured Pastry Chef Jill Bates of Sugar & Sage Bakery created desserts as an end note to the evening.