Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 3-9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FAILED FRAUD

Before 12:05 p.m. Oct. 7, a female fraudster tried to cash a check at Inwood National Bank with a fake ID and stolen checkbook.

3 Monday

Before 9 a.m., an unknown burglar forced open two locked vehicles and stole property from them in the 4200 block of Bobbitt Drive.

Burglarized before 9:01 a.m.: a restaurant in Preston Royal Village.

A woman’s property was stolen from her car in the parking lot of Primrose School of Park Cities before 9:33 a.m.

A trespasser (who also had a glass pipe used for drugs on him) entered a woman’s garage without consent in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive before 12:53 p.m.

A burglar broke a man’s driver’s side door lock and stole property from his car before 2:40 p.m. in the Tom Thumb parking lot in the 7100 block of Inwood Road.

Burglarized before 10:17 p.m.: a man’s home in the 7100 block of Stonetrail Drive.

At an unknown time, someone stole from a man in a NorthPark Center retail store.

4 Tuesday

Stolen before 10:50 a.m.: a man’s vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Before 7:22 p.m., there was an attempted theft of a woman’s vehicle in the 8300 block of Kate Street.

Someone stole from a home in the 4600 block of Meadowbrook Drive at an unlisted time.

5 Wednesday

A woman’s property was stolen before 7:26 a.m. in the 6600 block of East Greenway Boulevard.

Before 2:25 p.m., a reckless driver got in a collision with a woman and fled the scene before providing information in the 5300 block of West Lovers Lane.

Stolen before 3:30 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thrown rock struck a woman’s car before 5:07 p.m. in the 7900 block of Park Lane.

A scammer refused to pay for a service received before 5:31 p.m. in Preston Royal Southwest.

A man’s car was broken into and things were taken from it before 5:32 p.m. in the 7100 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

Before 5:57 p.m., a woman’s property was stolen from her SUV in the 5500 block of West Lovers Lane.

6 Thursday

A man found listed property in a parking lot in the 5300 block of West University Boulevard before 12:46 p.m.

An unwelcome guest was issued a criminal trespass affidavit before 2:03 p.m. at Martinez Multi-Services.

A woman’s car was damaged in a gated parking garage at 3900 W. Northwest Highway before 5:05 p.m.

An unknown burglar forced entry into a man’s car and stole his property before 5:32 p.m. in a parking lot in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

Before 8:42 p.m., a vandal damaged a woman’s front door in the 6400 block of Park Lane.

7 Friday

An unwelcome guest was issued a criminal trespass warning at the Dallas Texas Temple before 8:07 a.m.

A reckless door opener struck another car door before 2:49 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.

Before 3:59 p.m., someone attached a tracking device to a man’s car without his consent at Hillcrest High School.

A woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse before 6:01 p.m. at a restaurant at Preston Forest Village.

Before 10:55 p.m., a woman discovered her passenger window on her car was damaged in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A woman’s rear left lamp on her car was damaged in the parking lot of Inwood Tavern before 11:30 p.m.

8 Saturday

Before 2:12 a.m., a drunk was arrested for being publicly intoxicated in the 5000 block of Lilac Lane.

Publicly intoxicated before 3:01 a.m.: someone in the 10600 block of Corvallis Drive.

Stolen before 4:13 p.m.: a man’s vehicle parked at NorthPark Center.

Before 6:42 p.m., a criminal trespass warning was issued to someone at NorthPark Center. When legally detained, the trespasser refused to give identifying information.

A man was punched in the face in the parking lot at the southwest corner of West Northwest Highway and Preston Road before 8:51 p.m.

9 Sunday

A black Range Rover was abandoned before 3:37 a.m. in the 4800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A destructor broke the back door glass at The Pilates Barre before 9:07 a.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 2:19 p.m.

A license plate lifter took a woman’s front license plate off her car in the parking lot of NorthPark Center before 4:06 p.m.

Before 5:07 p.m., an unknown burglar entered a woman’s car by force and took things from it at the northeast corner of West Lovers Lane and Inwood Road.