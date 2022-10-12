Lady Scots Pass Test, Top Lake Highlands

It’s not time to hit the panic button after Highland Park dropped its first set in more than a month on Tuesday.

In fact, the Lady Scots might be even more formidable in their quest for an unbeaten run through District 7-6A after rallying for a four-set victory on Tuesday at Lake Highlands.

For the first time since the league schedule began in early September, HP played four tight sets to win, 25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 25-22, and complete a season sweep of the Lady Wildcats.

It marked the 13th straight victory overall for the Lady Scots (34-2, 10-0), even if their remarkable 36-set winning streak — dating back to a tournament in late August — was snapped.

As the regular season enters the home stretch, the Lady Scots can clinch at least a share of the district title on Friday when they host Irving.