Rideshare Driver Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Passenger on SMU Campus

An Uber spokesperson confirmed a driver was “deactivated” from its platform after being arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on the SMU campus.

SMU police say the passenger reported being sexually assaulted by a rideshare driver who’d driven her to campus in the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue, commonly known as “sorority row,” around 2 a.m. Oct. 14.

“The victim told police she was sexually assaulted by a rideshare driver who had driven her to campus. She also notified family members who later observed the suspect’s vehicle and flagged down a Dallas police officer,” an advisory from SMU about the incident reads. “The Dallas officer followed the car to a location on Greenville Avenue and detained the driver.”

An SMU spokesperson confirmed the rideshare driver, Anselmo Amil Contreras, 50, was arrested on a complaint of sexual assault.

The RAINN national sexual assault support hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673. For rideshare safety tips from Uber, click here.