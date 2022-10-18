‘Nowitzki’ Bar and Restaurant to Open in DFW Airport Next Summer

The DFW Airport announced a Dirk Nowitzki-themed bar and restaurant in Terminal C, set to open in summer 2023.

Menu items will reflect an international spread of foods, including some from the former Mavericks player’s home country of Germany. Some menu highlights are Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Thai Spicy Beef, Brat Bites with Beer Cheese, and other selections with something out there to satiate a variety of cravings.

When Dirk Nowitzki arrived in Dallas, no one had ever seen a game like his. The Big German made it legendary.



And we're excited to announce a new bar and restaurant coming to DFW Airport that shares that uniquely iconic DNA: Nowtizki is coming to Terminal C in Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/ghoc4aKN2a — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) October 13, 2022

“My goal was to have a menu that reflected not only what I love to eat but also how I love to eat,” Nowitzki said on the website of D&B Mitchell Group, the project’s designer. “Whether it’s in training, with my family, or traveling the globe, I wanted my menu to reflect who I am so you can get to know me through this restaurant.”

The restaurant will also be an immersive experience, as D&B Mitchell is partnering with Frisco-based Aireal to create an augmented-reality version of Nowitzki.

The restaurant known as “Nowitzki” was approved during the airport’s Oct. 13 board meeting. For more information about the soon-to-come restaurant, visit DBMitchellGroup.com/Nowitzki.