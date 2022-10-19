Wednesday, October 19, 2022

What’s on the Midterm Ballot?

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

As we approach the Nov. 8 election, locals are preparing their ballots.

Below are the candidates for local positions.

County Judge

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

County Clerk

U.S. Representative, District 24

U.S. Representative, District 30

U.S. Representative, District 32

State Representative, District 114

