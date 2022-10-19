What’s on the Midterm Ballot?
As we approach the Nov. 8 election, locals are preparing their ballots.
Below are the candidates for local positions.
County Judge
- Incumbent Clay Jenkins (Democrat)
- Lauren Davis (Republican)
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
- Incumbent J.J. Koch (Republican)
- Andrew Sommerman (Democrat)
County Clerk
- Incumbent John F. Warren (Democrat)
U.S. Representative, District 24
- Incumbent Beth Van Duyne (Republican)
- Jan McDowell (Democrat)
U.S. Representative, District 30
- James Rodgers (Republican)
- Jasmine Crockett (Democrat)
U.S. Representative, District 32
- Incumbent Colin Allred (Democrat)
- Antonio Swad (Republican)
State Representative, District 114
- Sarah Lamb (Republican)
- John Bryant (Democrat)