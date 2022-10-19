Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Receives $3.8M Gift from MacKenzie Scott

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recently surprised the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas with a $3.8 million donation.

The gift is part of an $84.5 million contribution to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the country and will help significantly advance the organization’s mission to provide experiences, mentorship, and programming.

“Post-pandemic, GSNETX is in a state of reimagining itself, determining who we need to be to best serve the girls of the future, particularly in communities and with families who we have not engaged in the past,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, Chief Executive Officer for GSNETX. “This gift fuels that work, preparing us to access the resources, human capital, and strategy that will create a place of belonging and a leadership experience for every girl in our community. Without question, this gift is transformational. An investment in girls is an investment in the future of our community and we are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to change the lives of even more girls in North Texas.”

Specifically, the gift will help allow the organization to make changes to increase volunteer and girl diversity, equity, access, and organizational readiness.

“We want Girl Scouts to be a place where every girl sees herself and appreciates herself just as she is, where she finds a place of belonging and connects with caring adult mentors who can foster her curiosity and cheer her on as she takes risks, explores opportunities, and develops into the best version of herself,” said Donna Epps, board chair for GSNETX. “This gift will enable us to double down on our work to reach girls in communities where they may not have access and where volunteers have not historically seen themselves represented in our organization.”

“We are so appreciative of MacKenzie Scott’s gift to Girl Scouts. This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cddultivate the skills and connections to lead in their own communities and globally,” added Sofia Chang, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA.

For more information about GSNETX, visit their website.