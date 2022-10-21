State Streak Ends for HP in Team Tennis

Highland Park’s team tennis season wrapped up on Thursday, snapping its remarkable string of 34 consecutive state tournament appearances.

The Scots fell to perennial power Southlake Carroll 10-4 in the Class 6A Region I semifinals at the Arlington Tennis Center. That marks the earliest exit from postseason play for HP since at least 1987, which was the most recent campaign that didn’t reach the state semifinals.

HP is the most decorated tennis program in Texas with 22 state championships during the fall team season, including the last six in a row (and 18 of the past 21) at the Class 5A level. However, the Scots (16-3) moved to 6A this season and were aligned into arguably the most challenging region in the state.

The Dragons took the early advantage in doubles on Thursday, giving Scots an insurmountable deficit. It was HP’s second defeat this season against Carroll, including a nondistrict match on Sept. 9.